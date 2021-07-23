Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 350 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 350 target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROG. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price target on Rogers in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 359.62.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

