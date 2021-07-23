Credit Suisse Group Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $130.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABT. dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.
Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.
In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.6% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 2,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 651,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
