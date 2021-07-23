Credit Suisse Group Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $130.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABT. dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.6% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 2,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 651,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

