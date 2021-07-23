Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EFN. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.44.

TSE:EFN traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 371,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$9.58 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.06.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,489.40. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

