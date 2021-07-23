Credit Suisse Group Reiterates CHF 350 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 350 price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 359.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.