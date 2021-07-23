Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Shares Sold by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the period. Crescent Acquisition makes up approximately 2.0% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 2.33% of Crescent Acquisition worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Omni Partners LLP raised its holdings in Crescent Acquisition by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,132,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 178,995 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Acquisition by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 151,546 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Acquisition stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $8.10. 264,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,338. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.29.

CRSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

