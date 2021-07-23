Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 414.80 ($5.42). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 407.80 ($5.33), with a volume of 309,277 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRST shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,301.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

