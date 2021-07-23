Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

CWEGF opened at $1.82 on Friday. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

