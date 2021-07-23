Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

CWEGF opened at $1.82 on Friday. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

