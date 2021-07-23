Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Up 5.2%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.84. 8,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 513,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Get Criteo alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $2,722,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.