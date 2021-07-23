Critical Survey: Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) & Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fast Track Solutions and Patterson-UTI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Patterson-UTI Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33

Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus price target of $7.95, indicating a potential downside of 2.09%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy $1.12 billion 1.36 -$803.69 million ($2.17) -3.74

Fast Track Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy -51.71% -20.76% -12.65%

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to affect an asset acquisition, merger, exchange of capital stock, or other business combination with a domestic or foreign business. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and manufacturing vertical axis wind turbine systems. Fast Track Solutions Inc. is based in Cranston, Rhode Island.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had a drilling fleet of 210 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping Services segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling and measurement-while-drilling services; supply and rental of downhole performance motors and wireline steering tools; and services that enhance the accuracy of horizontal wellbore placement. It also service equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

