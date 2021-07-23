Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.47. Crocs has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Crocs by 916.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $1,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Crocs by 140.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $803,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.