Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $160.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.47.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,794,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,573,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

