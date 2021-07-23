CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.28

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $19.28. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 15,580 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $715.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $657.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

