CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%.

Shares of CFB stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. 503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,463. The company has a market capitalization of $751.00 million, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.