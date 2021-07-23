Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $192.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

NYSE:CCI opened at $192.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

