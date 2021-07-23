Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $192.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.
NYSE:CCI opened at $192.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.
In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
About Crown Castle International
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
