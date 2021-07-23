Crown Price Up 5% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Crown has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $1,967.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,596.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.09 or 0.01357546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00376265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00078013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003455 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,664,198 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

