Crust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001988 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.14 or 0.01255075 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

