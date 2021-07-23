Cryptaur (CPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,467.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptaur has a market cap of $2.76 million and $1,467.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00048900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00868123 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

