Crypterium (CRPT) Market Capitalization Tops $10.97 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Crypterium has a market cap of $10.97 million and $429,733.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Profile

CRPT is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 97,414,471 coins and its circulating supply is 82,416,920 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

