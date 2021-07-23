Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.83 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $2.83 billion and $41.98 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00048900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00868123 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00089065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

