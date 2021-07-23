CryptoBonusMiles Market Capitalization Reaches $970,430.79 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $970,430.79 and $13,415.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.33 or 0.00869899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

