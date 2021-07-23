Cryptobuyer Price Up 74.3% Over Last Week (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $319,100.52 and $516.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 74.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.00866510 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

XPT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

