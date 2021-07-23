CryptoFranc One Day Volume Tops $25,751.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003356 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 2% against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $25,751.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

