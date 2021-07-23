Cryptonovae Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $218,690.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00104837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00139946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.19 or 1.00310260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,605,588 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

