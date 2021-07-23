CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 91.9% Higher This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 91.9% higher against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $385,399.32 and approximately $2,241.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00032981 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00235830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00033818 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001497 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

