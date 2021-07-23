CSI Compressco (CCLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 23.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%. On average, analysts expect CSI Compressco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.85. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -4.04%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Gill purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,612 shares in the company, valued at $152,930.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Wesley Price purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 484,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,485.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 126,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,741. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of CSI Compressco worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

