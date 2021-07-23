CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of CTO Realty Growth worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $2,605,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%. Research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTO. BTIG Research began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.