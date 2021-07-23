CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 20,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 22,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on CubicFarm Systems from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

