Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 10,735 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of LendingTree worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $192.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.79.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

