Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 209,087 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 208.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,087 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

