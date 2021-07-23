Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 54,107 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 230.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.51.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

