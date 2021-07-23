Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Teradata worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Teradata’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.