Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 460,755 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 799.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,755 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 69.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 608,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 248,556 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 83,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 378,097 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amcor by 33.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.