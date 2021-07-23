Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 64,090 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 345.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ormat Technologies worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 283,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.