Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 7,864 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

