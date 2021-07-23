Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,062 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Meritage Homes worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $91.83 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

