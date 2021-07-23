Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,179 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.84.

Shares of A stock opened at $150.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.87 and a 12-month high of $151.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.