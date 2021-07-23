Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after buying an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $155.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

