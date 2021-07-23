Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,612,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XPO opened at $140.32 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $153.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

