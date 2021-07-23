Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 161.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,135 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bank OZK worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after buying an additional 1,502,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after buying an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,187,000 after buying an additional 60,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,039,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

