Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of GrafTech International worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,544 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 176,892 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 160,261 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAF opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

