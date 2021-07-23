Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.89 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,680 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $381.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.57. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $381.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

