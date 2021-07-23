Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8,137.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of Verint Systems worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,344,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNT. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -235.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $52.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

