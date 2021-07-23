Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 451.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Appian worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Appian by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after buying an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,226,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.78.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

