Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.07 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,032 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 109,229 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.03.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

