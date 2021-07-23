Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.27 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chemed worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $474.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.99. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

