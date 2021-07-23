Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.38 Million Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 2,641.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of 360 DigiTech worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QFIN. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

