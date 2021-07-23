Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,661,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

