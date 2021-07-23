Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 133.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,869 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of PROG worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in PROG by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of PROG by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

