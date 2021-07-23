Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 27,734 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.60. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

