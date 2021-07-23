Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 34,860 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 143.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PVH worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PVH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in PVH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in PVH by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

